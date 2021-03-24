‘This Was Not an Accident': Witness in Uptown Hit and Run That Left 21-Year-old Woman Dead

There is still no sign of a hit-and-run driver Dallas police say killed a 21-year-old woman in Uptown on Monday morning.

This afternoon, her friends provided more insight into the moments before the victim’s death.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“She did not deserve that,” said India Porter through tears. “She was the sweetest person in the world. She could walk in a room and she could light it up.”

Jasmine Hassan’s bright light was dimmed early Sunday morning in Porter’s arms.

“I was the one who held her in my arms as she passed,” Porter said. “Watching somebody take their last breath is something that I don’t know how to explain and it’s something I wouldn’t want anybody to experience.”

The incident happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Hassan and friends left an Uptown bar when the 21-year-old was approached along the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue.

Dallas police released a photograph of the suspect described as a young man in a white Chevy Camaro.

Friends say the beautiful young woman was often approached by men but had never experienced a violent encounter.

“She was crossing the street and a white Camaro like kinda drove up and was trying to like holler at her, like get her number,” said friend Alesha Preston. “She was like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to’ and they started arguing and then he drove off.”

Preston, who spoke with witnesses, says the guy left but came back around in his car.

“He got more aggressive when he was rejected, which led her to get more physical because she was already drunk,” said friend Chasity Brown who was not present at the time.

Preston and Brown say Hassan leaned inside the driver’s window during their confrontation.

He’s accused of then accelerating while her body was still inside his car, knocking Hassan to the ground and running over her body.

Porter who turned around to see her friend on the ground says this was no accident.

“He accelerated like literally accelerated like over her head,” said Porter, pausing unable to continue to describe what she witnessed.

Hassan’s lifelong friends, with matching heart tattoos, describe the victim as giving and energetic.

“She was like a hippy,” said Preston with a laugh.

The group urges young women going to bars or clubs to stick together and look out for one another and for young men to understand, “It’s ok to be rejected. Move on,” said Preston.

“There’s plenty of women out there,” added Brown.

The women urge the driver responsible for their friend’s death to come forward and have a question for him.

“My question is 'why?” said Porter. “Why couldn’t you have just drove off? Why couldn’t you have left her alone? Why couldn’t you have just been a man and left?”

Hassan was from Fort Worth. She was a nail tech and dreamed of owning her own nail salon one day.

Friends plan to hold a candlelight vigil on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Oakland Lake Park in Fort Worth.

Hassan’s friends started a GoFundMe account for the victim. To help, click here.

On Wednesday, NBC 5 asked Dallas police for an update on the case. A spokesperson for DPD said there was 'nothing new to report.'

Police previously revealed the suspect’s white Chevy Camaro, captured on surveillance video, was ‘extremely dirty’ and has ‘front-end damage.’

The Vehicle Crimes Unit is requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective G. Baum at 214-671-0010 or via email: gerald.baum@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 048422-2021.