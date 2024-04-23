A Dallas County murder trial began Tuesday for a man accused of stalking and killing his romantic rival.

Jorge Esparza pleaded not guilty in the August 2020 shooting death of Ricardo Medina-Madriz.

The trial came to a halt shortly after testimony began when the defendant claimed he was having a panic attack.

Prosecutors say Esparza was obsessed with a woman he had previously had a sexual relationship and then targeted her new love interest, Madriz.

Madriz, 27, was a registered nurse and was obtaining his master’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.

The woman and Madriz had gone on their first date on the night of his death. Madriz, prosecutors claim, then ambushed the unsuspecting victim.

“The date went well, [Madriz] left, dropped her off at her home and just moments later, he was murdered and left in the middle of the street,” said prosecutor Kishwer Lakhani.

Prosecutors showed jurors a police interrogation video where Esparza eventually confessed to shooting Madriz. Esparza is accused of stalking the woman and sending alarming messages, including a message showing the character of a Netflix series who stalks and kills people.

The text message, which was shown in court, includes the caption "I’m kinda feeling like this."

The woman reported the incidents to homicide detectives following the murder. Detectives issued a warrant for Esparza’s arrest on stalking charges.

During an interview with a police detective, Esparza agreed to speak without an attorney present. Jurors watched as Esparza bounced a ball off the walls of the interview room at DPD while waiting for detectives to enter.

He then spoke at length about his on-and-off-again sexual relationship with the woman and when confronted with the man she was now dating, Esparza initially denied any involvement in his murder.

The detective is seen on video trying to get Esparza to come clean, even holding his hand as Esparza appears to begin to crack.

In his opening statement, Esparza’s court-appointed defense attorney Reynie Tinajero told jurors to be weary of transcripts and evidence presented in this case, all but implying detectives managed to get a false confession out of his client.

“The evidence is going to show you that no direct evidence is in this trial about Mr. Esparza committing this murder and the circumstantial evidence is absolutely weak,” said Tinajero to jurors. “Listen to the things, whether they’re repeated over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over again until somebody just says…”

Shortly after testimony began Tuesday morning, the judge called for a short bathroom break which Esparza also asked to be excused.

Moments later, his attorney informed the judge his client was suffering from a possible panic attack and needed a moment.

The judge called for there to be a long lunch break to determine whether the trial would resume, or the defendant would need to be transported to the hospital.

Tinajero later confirmed Esparza had not taken medications for anxiety issues but was better and able to proceed with the trial.

Carmen Madriz, the victim’s mother, took the stand after the lunch break. She testified about her eldest son who was born in Mexico and raised in Texas. She said her "excellent" son went by the name Ricky to his friends and family.

The prosecutor had forewarned Madriz that a graphic photograph of her son, Madriz, would be shown and asked to verify on the stand.

Mrs. Madriz confirmed she had been told to prepare for graphic images during the trial, including a bloody crime scene video and autopsy photographs.

In an unexpected moment, the victim’s mother opened an envelope containing the photograph, became emotional, confirmed it was her son, paused and addressed Esparza directly saying in Spanish: “Esto, gracias a ti.” [This, thanks to you.]

Esparza’s attorney chose not to cross-examine Mrs. Madriz and instead only offered his condolences.

Day one of the testimony ended with Esparza’s confession being played in court.

Testimony continues Wednesday.

The woman at the center of the case is expected to take the stand before the state rests its case.

It is unknown whether Esparza will testify in his own defense.

If convicted, he faces five to 99 years in prison.