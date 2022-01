Arlington is one of the safest large cities in the U.S., according to a new study.

Personal finance website MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics from nearly 300 U.S. cities to rank the safest and most dangerous cities.

Among cities with populations greater than 300,000, Arlington ranked 13th safest. The only large Texas cities considered safer were El Paso (No. 4) and Austin (No. 12).

