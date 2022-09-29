‘This Is The House That ‘Dallas' Built': Patrick Duffy Selling Ranch for $14 Million

Former Dallas star Patrick Duffy - aka Bobby Ewing - put a lot of memories into the nearly 400-acre Oregon ranch that he just put on the market for $14 million.

The property sits along the Rogue River outside of Medford in southern Oregon. It has character with 2 miles of river frontage with steelhead trout and salmon, elk and blacktail deer, a two-acre bass pond, rustic barns, tillable acreage, pastures and more.

Duffy first saw the property’s potential while fishing with a friend. He bought the first portion of the property in 1990, acquiring roughly 130 acres for about $1.5 million with his late wife, Carlyn Rosser.

One of their sons was married under a 100-year-old oak tree with the reception in a nearby barn.

The four-bedroom main house connects to a gallery where the couple displayed their art collection. The gallery holds specific memories for Duffy, who added to the collection as his career grew. Landing a role on a major network TV drama helped fund their dream.

