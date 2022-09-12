‘This is Not a Win For You.' Denton Bar Cancels Disney Drag Brunch After Threats

A Disney-themed drag brunch open to all ages in Denton was canceled after bar management hosting the event reported receiving threats, “aggressive phone calls and hateful comments.”

The event at Cool Beans Bar and Grill, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled Thursday.

“To those of you out there who have forced us to make this decision, shame on you!,” bar management said in a statement posted on social media. “Shame on you for putting fear into us with your threats, your horrible DMs, your aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments. This is not a ‘win’ for you.”

The cancellation comes less than two weeks after another drag event at Anderson Distillery & Grill in Roanoke, also in Denton County, drew protesters and armed counterprotesters. A video of the groups shouting at each other outside the event went viral.

Cool Beans management noted in their statement issued late Thursday night that fear for the safety of employees and attendees arose after the drag brunch “caught a lot of attention from certain political groups who have made it very clear they aren’t happy about this event.”

Denton police officials said they are “aware of the situation” and noted that Cool Beans’ owner filed a police report “regarding the numerous phone calls and social media messages received about the now-canceled event.”

