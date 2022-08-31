This DFW Suburb is Best Place in U.S. to Buy a House, Study Says

Dallas-Fort Worth real estate is hot.

That’s the gist of a new study that names a whopping five North Texas suburbs among the top 10 best places in the U.S. to buy a home.

Frisco grabbed the No. 1 spot. Allen came in second, and McKinney, third. Denton and Richardson rounded out the top 10, at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

To develop the rankings, personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 U.S. cities of various sizes.

Click here to read more about the study from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.