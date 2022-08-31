Collin County

This DFW Suburb is Best Place in U.S. to Buy a House, Study Says

Overall, North Texas accounts for a whopping half of the top 10 best markets to buy a house

frisco water tower2
NBC 5 News

Dallas-Fort Worth real estate is hot.

That’s the gist of a new study that names a whopping five North Texas suburbs among the top 10 best places in the U.S. to buy a home.

Frisco grabbed the No. 1 spot. Allen came in second, and McKinney, third. Denton and Richardson rounded out the top 10, at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

To develop the rankings, personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 U.S. cities of various sizes.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read more about the study from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Collin CountyDentonFriscoMcKinneyRichardson
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us