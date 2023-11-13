North Texas 13-time ‘career criminal' sentenced to 17 years for gun crime

A thirteen-time felon found guilty of a gun crime was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 8 to 17 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Curtis Wayne Rodgers, 41, was indicted in August 2022 and pleaded guilty in June 2023 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ada Brown.

Due to his multiple prior felony convictions, Rodgers was sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which raises the maximum penalty for offenders with three previous convictions for a violent felony or serious drug offense.

According to documents, Rodgers was arrested in June 2022, after officers with the Irving Police Department identified him as a suspect in a possible burglary and aggravated assault in a neighborhood in Irving.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the suspect kicked in the door to a home and asked neighbors where the homeowner was, according to officials. Rodgers then pointed a firearm at the neighbor and instructed him to go inside his home and not to call anyone.

Footage from the neighbor's surveillance system showed Rodgers driving a black Ford F-150 away from the incident.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Rodgers residence and vehicles and located the firearm used in the incident.

An investigation into Rodger's criminal history revealed thirteen prior felony convictions, including over three violent crimes and/or serious drug offenses - all offenses that made it a federal crime for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.