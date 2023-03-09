Third Suspect in Lewisville Pawn Shop Owner's Murder Surrenders

Three people wanted in connection with the death of a Lewisville pawn shop owner are now in custody and facing murder charges.

On Tuesday, Lewisville Police released the names of two men, 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner and 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, who they said were both wanted in connection with the murder of 54-year-old Daniel White, a pawn shop owner who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery on Valentine's Day.

Police had already announced their first suspect in White's murder was in custody, 18-year-old Jatevon Marquise Johnson, who was arrested in Dallas on Feb. 25. But three weeks after the fatal shooting, police had not publicly identified any other suspects or announced any additional arrests.

According to police, Johnson and two other men walked into White's pawn shop at 962 Mill Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 and attempted to rob him. During the robbery, police said White was fatally shot in the chest.

On Tuesday morning, Lewisville Police released two wanted posters identifying their two remaining suspects as Denyrion Skinner and Damonta Skinner, saying both were wanted in connection with White's murder. Hours later, at about 3 p.m., Denyrion Skinner surrendered at the Lewisville Police Department while Damonta remained at large.

Two days later, police said Damonta Skinner surrendered to police at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday and that he was taken into custody on a murder charge. As of this writing, Damonta Skinner had not been arraigned and a bond amount had not yet been set.

Meanwhile, jail records Thursday showed Denyrion Skinner and Jatevon Johnson were both still being held in the Denton County Jail on murder charges. Denyrion's bond was set at $250,000 while Johnson's was set at $1 million.

It's not clear whether any of the three men have obtained attorneys.

The investigation into the attempted robbery and shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477.