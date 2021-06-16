Third-Day of Southwest Cancellations Frustrate Passengers

Nearly 300 more Southwest Airlines flight cancellations were posted as of Wednesday morning and another 400 flight delays after even more numerous interruptions occurred the prior two days.

Some passengers at Dallas Love Field Wednesday complained about the disruptions and suggested avoiding the carrier in the future.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Californian resident Simone Taylor said it was her first trip since sitting out the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was due back in California Tuesday but learned when she got to Love Field that her flight had been canceled.

“I’ve been a Rapid Rewards member forever, but I will try something different. I see a lot of airlines having sales so maybe I’ll try something different next time,” she said.

Monday a weather data issue was blamed for grounding all Southwest flights. Tuesday a reservation computer glitch canceled 500 flights.

Wednesday, Southwest Spokesman Dan Landson declined an interview but responded to email messages.

"We don’t have any indication that it was related to a cyber-threat," he said. "While our technology issues from Tuesday have been resolved, we are still experiencing a small number of cancelations and delays across our network as we continue working to resume normal operations.”

Landson said the interruptions were a small percentage of the 3,300 daily Southwest Airlines flights.

He urged passengers to check Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a customer service agent at the airport.

Taylor said she tried to check the website Tuesday.

“I tried to log in on my phone and the flight just wasn’t there. So I talked to a couple of people in line and they let me know their flights had gotten canceled,” she said.

Southwest counter lines were long and slow at Love Field Wednesday.

Dallas Aviation Attorney Kent Krause is an airline expert.

“I think that what you're seeing now and in the next few days is a carryover from trying to get their planes into the right locations to continue their normal service,” Krause said.

The disruption comes as Southwest and all the airlines are anxious to get more people flying again, especially business travelers like John Krogman who generally pay more for tickets.

Krogman was at Love Field Wednesday after his Southwest flight back to California was canceled Tuesday.

“Some people are still hesitant and that's fine. That's ok. But those that want to be seen, I definitely will travel and get out there and see people,” Krogman said.

Southwest Airlines has also been adding destinations to attract more leisure travelers.

“Those are not normally what they would have done because the numbers don't typically support what they want, but they're looking for ways to get people on planes one way or the other,” Krause said.

Business traveler John Krogman said he would keep using Southwest Airlines despite the recent issues.

“It’s just one of those things. I’ve had issues with every one of them,” he said.

Traveler Moses Levitzky was a fortunate passenger. He was not aware of any Southwest Airlines problems when he passed through Love Field Wednesday.

“My flight is on time, I’m happy about that. I’d be a little annoyed if I was delayed,” he said.