Third Man Charged with Theft of Firearms in Dallas Gun Range Burglary

A third man has been charged with gun crimes after stealing firearms from a Dallas gun range, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said.

Erick Montgomery, 18, was charged with theft from a Federal Firearms Licensee and possession of stolen firearms.

Montgomery is the third defendant to be charged in the burglary of DFW Gun Range in Dallas. Demonte Kelly, 18, and Lejael Rudley, 19, have also been charged.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video shows three men exiting DFW Gun Range around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, shortly after more than 40 firearms were stolen.

The men allegedly pried open the side entrance of the facility, grabbed three rifles from the wall, and smashed glass cases to take several dozen handguns stored inside, Cox said. The burglary lasted for approximately 80 seconds.

After the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released the surveillance video, the Dallas Police Department received a tip regarding the identities of the three men involved in the burglary.

ATF Special Agents located Montgomery in a Dallas apartment. Montgomery waived is Miranda rights and agreed to speak with agents, admitting that he was present during gun range burglary and stole multiple firearms.

If convicted, Montgomery, Kelly, and Rudley each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The ATF has recovered eight firearms from the burglary.

The ATF and the U.S. Attorney's Office urge the public to report any information about the whereabouts of the stolen weapons to 888-ATF-TIPS, ATFTips@atf.gov, http://atf.gov/contact/atftips, @Reportitcom, or text ATFDAL to 63975.