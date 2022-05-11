Third Arrest Made in Garland Party Shooting Where Two Teens Were Killed

A third person is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers killed while at a house party in Garland Saturday.

Police said 22-year-old Omar Sebastian Caballero was identified by detectives as being involved in the slayings of 18-year-old Jose Damian Garcia, of Greenville, and 17-year-old Marvin Salas.

Garcia and Salas were at a house party on the 800 block of Magnolia Drive on Saturday night when police said a disturbance outside the home quickly turned violent and four people were shot.

Garica and Salas were killed while two others, a male and female, were injured but did not receive life-threatening injuries.

Police said two people involved in the shooting, identified as 21-year-old Jesus Saldana, of Garland, and 22-year-old Christopher Torres, of Arlington, were immediately identified after the shooting and arrested.

Caballero was arrested Tuesday night by members of the Garland SWAT team who arrested him at his home on Brook Street without incident just before midnight.

Caballero is charged with murder and is currently in the Garland Detention Center with no bond. Saldana and Torres, who were arrested on May 7, are still in the Garland Detention Center, charged with murder. Their bonds are $1 million each.

It's not clear if any of the suspects have obtained attorneys.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and Garland Police ask that anyone with information please call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.