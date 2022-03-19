Thieves Steal Over $23,000 of Gas at Duncanville Gas Station

A Duncanville gas station owner is speaking out after he claims thieves stole over 6,000 gallons of gas worth over $23,000.

The incident is just one case in a string of similar crimes happening at North Texas pumps.

Police said the thieves were caught on camera at a Duncanville Valero gas station.

Valero owner Mandeep Singh shared the surveillance camera of the crime with NBC 5.

“One of the gentlemen has a dispenser key because every time they will come in, they will open the dispenser and will steal diesel from there,” said Singh.

Singh says his gas station was targeted 13 times.

“It started in December," Singh said. "They picked back up in February, coming in almost every night to steal diesel from the pumps."

In all, thieves drove away with over 6,000 gallons of gas worth over $23,000.

Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas, says he’s not surprised.

“This is something we’ve seen around the state and around the country," Armbruster said. "And the reason for that is likely because gas prices are so expensive."

Thieves have gotten more brazen, stealing gas with different methods.

“Newer vehicles have what’s called a rollover valve," Armbruster said. "That valve is in place so if the vehicle rolls over, fuel won’t leak out and start a fire. It also makes it harder to siphon gas from the tank, so thieves are now drilling straight into the tank."

NBC 5 reached out to Duncanville Police to ask if there have been any other gas thefts reported in the area.

In Saginaw, police are looking for suspects that allegedly stole gas totaling $4,000 twice at a Fuel City.

Both crimes happened in the past three months.

Experts say gas thefts could increase as prices at the pump skyrocket.

There are steps to take to deter gas thieves from stealing gas from your vehicle.

AAA said parking in a secure area that’s well lit and close to a door or elevator can help protect your vehicle and make it less of a target to would-be thieves.