Dallas

Thieves Rip ATM From Dallas 7-Eleven

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A group of thieves ripped an ATM out of a Dallas convenience store early Friday morning, taking out the front wall of the store in the process.

According to police, it happened shortly after 3:15 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 100 block of North Carroll Avenue in Old East Dallas. Early reports indicate a group of people backed up a pickup truck to the store, wrapped chains around the ATM and drove off.

Video from the scene showed a portion of the front of the store ripped down with debris scattered across the parking lot.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Irving 30 mins ago

City Employees Rescue Thousands of Bees From Sofa in Irving Park

There were no known reports of injuries. No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating as of this writing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas CountyDallas PD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us