Thieves Rip ATM From Dallas 7-Eleven

A group of thieves ripped an ATM out of a Dallas convenience store early Friday morning, taking out the front wall of the store in the process.

According to police, it happened shortly after 3:15 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 100 block of North Carroll Avenue in Old East Dallas. Early reports indicate a group of people backed up a pickup truck to the store, wrapped chains around the ATM and drove off.

Video from the scene showed a portion of the front of the store ripped down with debris scattered across the parking lot.

There were no known reports of injuries. No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating as of this writing.