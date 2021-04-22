These North Texas Cities Are Among the Most Diverse in the U.S.

Two North Texas cities are among the 10 most diverse in the United States, according to a new study by personal finance website WalletHub.

Dallas ranked No. 4, followed by Arlington at No. 8, Fort Worth at No. 25 and Plano at No. 55. Elsewhere in Texas, Houston grabbed the No. 1 spot, Austin came in at No. 38, San Antonio at No. 66 and Corpus Christi at No. 79.

To compile the rankings, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Association of Religion Data Archives and compared 501 of the biggest cities across five key factors.

