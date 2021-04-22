Texas news

These North Texas Cities Are Among the Most Diverse in the U.S.

A study by WalletHub evaluated various factors, including socioecomics, culture and religion.

Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News

Two North Texas cities are among the 10 most diverse in the United States, according to a new study by personal finance website WalletHub.

Dallas ranked No. 4, followed by Arlington at No. 8, Fort Worth at No. 25 and Plano at No. 55. Elsewhere in Texas, Houston grabbed the No. 1 spot, Austin came in at No. 38, San Antonio at No. 66 and Corpus Christi at No. 79.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To compile the rankings, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Association of Religion Data Archives and compared 501 of the biggest cities across five key factors.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Betsy Price 3 hours ago

Texas Tribune Hosts Conversation With Outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Texas newsDallasFort WorthHoustonArlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us