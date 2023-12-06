There's still time for families to register for one of DFW's largest charity events

Families in need who are looking for a brighter Christmas still have time to sign up for one of DFW’s largest charity events.

The S.M Wright Foundation is gearing up for its 25th annual Christmas in the Park at Dallas Fair Park on Dec. 16.

During Christmas in the Park, thousands of children and their families will have an opportunity to hand-pick new toys, coats, clothes, and bicycles, and families will be provided with essential household items, beds, and groceries.

Families have until Dec. 14 to register to participate in receiving gifts and must meet federal poverty income guidelines. Click here to register.

Roughly 14% of those living in Dallas County do not have their basic needs met and the event helps fill the gap during the winter and holiday season.

The S.M Wright Foundation provides support and stability to underserved communities through hunger relief, economic empowerment, and assistance in the areas of education, health and social services.