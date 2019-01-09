There’s Plenty of Time Left for Winter Weather in DFW

By Samantha Davies

Klei Mar 3

Temperatures have been running well above average. Since Friday Jan. 4 the high at DFW Airport has exceeded our normal high of 56.

The warmest was Monday with a high of 74.

It is back to normal Wednesday with highs expected to be in the mid 50s.

Climatologically, we are in the middle of the coldest stretch of the year.

The normal high isn’t in the 60s until March. March is also when the threat for winter weather significantly drops off.

Looking back at all of the snow and ice storms we have seen in North Texas, most have occurred during the months of December, January and February.

Even though there isn’t really a threat for ice or snow anytime soon, don’t write winter off. The month of February has seen more winter weather events than January.

