Theme Parks

Trolls, Minions, Shrek among themes planned for Frisco's Universal Kids resort

The 97-acre Universal Kids Resort is under construction and is expected to open in 2026

By NBCDFW Staff

Universal Kids Resort

Kids and families visiting Universal Kids Resort in Frisco can dance with Trolls, splash around with Minions, or relax on the beach with SpongeBob Squarepants, according to details of the new park released Friday.

Universal Destinations & Experiences revealed details about the themed lands for the company's first-of-a-kind resort, saying the park "will feature lands themed around beloved characters including DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls and Gabby's Dollhouse; Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants; Illumination’s Minions, as well as Jurassic World."

The park and a 300-room resort hotel were announced in January 2023 and are being built at the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway in Frisco and are designed for families with young children.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to bring these iconic stories to life for kids and families to experience, interact with, and play together,” said Sarah Gibbon, vice president and executive producer of Universal Creative. “At each point, we considered how we could design a place, especially for kids, where they could explore, imagine, and adventure with their families and friends. They’ll be able to do all this while being fully immersed in some of their favorite stories – ones full of curiosity, laughter, and joy.”

An artist's rendering of the facade of the Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas.
Shrek

Ogre-sized fun awaits in DreamWorks’ Shrek’s swamp-themed playground, which Shrek personally built. Kids can stomp, ride, laugh, and play as they celebrate the magic of friendship, the warmth of family, and the power of love.

SpongeBob SquarePants

For the best day ever, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy Cheeks and Squidward will show guests around their neighborhood under the sea. From earning a boating license to relaxing on the beach as bubbles float by, kids and their families and friends can enjoy the nautical, nonsensical delights.

Minions

Next, let the games begin as Illumination’s Minions overrun a peaceful vacation retreat. When Yellow Minions attempt to rein in their Purple counterparts, it leads to a wave of unpredictable, water-soaked fun. Take part in this action-packed competition, or just relax and watch the chaos unfold. Whatever you choose, every splash, laugh, and surprise might just bring everyone closer together.

Rendering of Universal Kids Resort to be built in Frisco, Texas.
Jurassic World

Discoveries abound as kids learn about and come face to face with beloved dinosaurs of Jurassic World in uniquely exciting and interactive ways. The new adventure exclusively created for young explorers will be both exhilarating and awe-inspiring.

Trolls

Then it’s time for the most melodic, most awesome music festival with DreamWorks’ Trolls. At this colorful, joy-filled, and, of course, glittery fest, guests of all sizes get to join Poppy, Branch and the rest of the gang to bring their voices together in harmony while shining brightly.

Puss in Boots, Kitty Softpaws, Perrito

That merriment continues with DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots, Kitty Softpaws and Perrito. A kitty adoption drive is in full swing with fabulous decorations, sideshow games, fun rides and festive food. Guests can recharge in a sensory garden for those needing a cat nap.

Gabby's Dollhouse

The central hub of Universal Kids Resort will feature shady lawns and interactive play areas that give kids and their families plenty of space to rest and play. Plus, guests can meet characters like Gabby from DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse in a unique, immersive retail experience.

“At Universal Kids Resort, children will have the opportunity to play, sing, dance and discover with some of their favorite characters,” said Dan Cuffe, vice president and general manager of Universal Kids Resort in Frisco. “Beyond the highly engaging attractions and shows, families will find ample areas to rest and also enjoy themed food and beverages and shop for fun character souvenirs. Each of these areas elicits wonder with a lush, colorful environment.”

Universal Kids Resort is under construction and is expected to open in 2026. Universal Destinations & Experiences is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC 5.

Universal Kids Resort

