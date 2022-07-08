The City of Grapevine has been struggling with life jacket thefts at their lake parks, and it is starting to get out of hand.

Six Grapevine Lake park locations have been offering loanable life jackets for five summer seasons now. The jackets are available in children's and adult sizes.

Unfortunately, the level of thefts the parks have been receiving is posing a huge problem.

Grapevine relies on generous donations that go towards the program for new life jackets for those who do not have one when they come to enjoy Grapevine Lake.

If the theft, mainly of adult-size life jackets, continues, the city says it will have to discontinue the program that saves lives.

Grapevine has hopes to continue this program so that everyone can play safely at their lakes. Whether you swim or not, everyone should wear a life jacket when in open water.

The life jackets can be worn while on Grapevine Lake and returned before you leave that day.

Grapevine asks that everyone return their life jackets because everyone deserves access to the lifesaving tool.