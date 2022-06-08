The Wheels on the Bus Go ‘Round and Deliver Meals in Johnson County

Cleburne ISD launched its summer meals program this week and is doing it in a unique way.

The district in Johnson County offers a mobile diner that takes lunch to kids in rural locations. A 1987 GMC was refurbished and repurposed as the Meals on a Bus.

Kids board the air conditioned bus decorated in a 1950s style theme with booths, counters and stool and lunch is served.

“We collaborated with our Transportation Department in choosing the sites,” incoming Child Nutrition Director Stefanie McBroom said in a news release. “We wanted to use locations that would best reach and serve kids. Our bus drivers are on the road with students every day and gave us a lot of insight as to where we could have great impact. Parents have received information on our summer meals program, including the areas to be served by the mobile diner. We’re hoping to serve a lot of kids at both our school sites and with the Meals on the Bus.”

Implementing a mobile diner has been a longtime dream and goal of Kim Chance, who is retiring as head of the CISD Child Nutrition Department following 18 years of service.

"We have always designated two of our campuses as feeding sites during the summer,” Chance said in the district's new release. “A lot of our kids who live in rural areas of the district don’t have the transportation to get to them. I am excited to be taking lunch to kids, where they can step out of the heat onto an airconditioned bus-which is so different from the one they ride to school.”

The Meals on the Bus mobile diner will be on the road Mondays through Thursdays June 6 through July 12, stopping at four designated rural locations within the school district’s boundaries.

Free dine-in breakfast and lunch will be available at Irving Elementary and Cleburne High School Mondays through Thursdays through July 12.

Breakfast service is 7:30-8:30 a.m. followed by lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.