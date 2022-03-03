The Weeknd Brings Global Stadium Tour to Arlington This Summer

XO Crew fans, get ready -- The Weeknd has announced he's back on tour.

The After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour kicks off in The Weeknd's hometown in Toronto on July 8 and will make stops at iconic U.S. stadiums including the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Metlife in New York, and many more.

This will be the first leg of the Blinding Lights artist's massive world tour with additional stops across the globe. The stop in Arlington on Aug. 14 will be the only stop in Texas or Oklahoma.

Produced by LiveNation, the Grammy-award-winning singer partnered with The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund.

Proceeds from the concert will contribute $1 from each ticket sold in the North America tour along with a combined donation of $1.5 million from both The Weeknd and the World Food Program USA to the fund.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. at TheWeeknd.com/tour.

Fans who previously had tickets for the After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a special presale starting March 4 and will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information.

There will also be a Spotify Fans First presale for the top streamers of The Weeknd starting March 8, as well as Live Nation presales in all markets.

This 2022 tour marks the first time The Weeknd will be touring his mammoth album After Hours, as well as the recently released and highly critically acclaimed album DAWN FM.

Here's a look at The After Hours Til Dawn dates:

8-July: Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

16-July: New York, NY MetLife Stadium

21-July: Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

24-July: Chicago, IL Soldier Field

27-July: Detroit, MI Ford Field

30-July: Washington, DC FedEx Field

4-Aug: Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

6-Aug: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

11-Aug: Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

14-Aug: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

18-Aug: Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

20-Aug: Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

23-Aug: Vancouver, BC BC Place

25-Aug: Seattle, WA Lumen Field

27-Aug: San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium

30-Aug: Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

2-Sep: Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Fans can purchase tickets for the AT&T Stadium date at SeatGeek.com.