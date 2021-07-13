The Story Behind the Crooked Chapel in Pilot Point

When you come to the country, you expect to see certain things like tractors and horses.

It could be why the unusual wedding chapel that just popped on Massey Rd in Pilot Point sticks out.

“It's a whimsical wonderland,” said chapel co-owner Elizabeth Jones.

Whimsical is one way to describe it.

Besides the front door, nothing about the chapel is normal.

The roof, walls, windows, columns are all tilted and twisted.

“The word ‘weird’ isn't something to be scared of,” Jones said.

The chapel – which doesn’t yet have a name – is located on a three-acre piece of property where lovebirds Jones and her husband Chris Duncan live.

“I could not do without him what I always wanted to do,” Jones said.

Together, they've created their dreams.

First, they built Lizzy Gator, a venue they've rented out for years.

Now, they’ve opened the stop-and-stare sanctuary which combining faith and funk.

“We wanted something different, you know, it wouldn't be worth talking about if it was straight and normal,” Duncan said.

The chapel is a labor of love.

The couple says they spent much of the pandemic their workshop, creating the chapel from the ground up.

“There was a point when I was like maybe I’m in over my head, what did I do here?” Duncan said.

Inspired by their favorite fairy tales, it is an example of art imitating life.

“During the time, it just felt right. The world was twisted. Everybody felt unsure what was going on and it just made sense,” Jones said.

The couple exchanged vows on the steps of the chapel shortly after the exterior was finished in November.

Since photos of the chapel were posted on various blogs and websites, questions and calls about it have picked up, Jones said.

“Sometimes we have a traffic jam in the middle of the street,” Jones said.

While the exterior is complete, they say lumber costs slowed completion of the inside of the chapel but they hope to have it finished sometime this fall.

In the meantime, the chapel is available for outdoor weddings only.