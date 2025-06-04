The Storm snap a 3-game losing streak with an 83-77 victory over the Wings

Gabby Williams had 18 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half, and the Seattle Storm snapped a three-game losing streak with an 83-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Erica Wheeler completed a three-point play with 2:47 left in the third quarter during a 16-2 run to give Seattle its first lead, 50-49, since it was 25-24 midway through the second frame.

Skylar Diggins made a fast-break layup with 3:40 left in the fourth while being fouled from behind. After it was upgraded to a flagrant 1, Diggins made the free throw and Seattle retained possession, leading to Ezi Magbegor’s basket for a 74-63 lead.

Magbegor’s shot capped Seattle’s 18-4 run as Dallas went without a field goal for five-plus minutes, missing eight straight shots.

Wheeler scored all 11 of her points in the second half, to go with seven assists, for Seattle (4-4). Diggins had just nine points to end her 22-game streak with at least 10 points — the third longest active streak in the league. The Storm got 30 points from their bench players.

DiJonai Carrington led Dallas (1-7) with 22 points. Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Maddy Siegrist added 11 and nine. Arike Ogunbowale was held to eight points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Luisa Geiselsoder made a wide open 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to extend the Dallas lead to 38-30 at the break.