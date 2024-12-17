The Stewpot acquires CitySquare Opportunity Center

A local nonprofit known for its commitment to fighting poverty has officially handed over its keys.

City Square has been acquired by the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas’ ministry known as The Stewpot.

The Stewpot has a longstanding relationship with CitySquare and vows to continue to the mission meeting the needs of those in under-served communities.

CitySqaure announced in May that it would shut down operations at the end of the year, citing financial difficulties. The nonprofit served some 27,000 people each year with food, housing, and healthcare services.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Now The Stewpot will take the baton, continuing the Food Pantry and Neighbor Resource Programs, and adding several services of its own.

“It gives us an opportunity to serve even more people and it’s something we’ve been praying for a while about what to do because we had outgrown our space and we just felt like this was the right time, said Brenda Snitzer, Executive Director of Stewpot.

The Stewpot began moving into the space this month and will transition in phases. The new space is more than double its previous location. Snitzer said she’s looking forward to building relationships with new neighbors in east and South Dallas.

City Square and The Stewpot have a longstanding relationship, and she said the goal of serving and being a good steward will remain the same.

“I’ve been around the CitySquare campus for a long time and so it’s bittersweet to come on the campus but it’s good to know we’re going to continue the legacy of not only what CitySquare has done but the legacy work that Stewpot has done,” said Snitzer.

CitySquare said it has successfully transitioned its Homeless Outreach Team and Case management to neighboring nonprofits and charities.