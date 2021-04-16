The State Fair of Texas brings back pre-fair horse shows beginning August 6 and continuing each week until the fair opens its doors on September 24.

Each show will focus on a new area each week and will take place in the air-conditioned Fair Park Coliseum. The shows include:

Team Roping (August 6 - 8, 2021)

RSNC Ranch Sorting (August 13 - 15, 2021)

NRHA Reining (August 20 - 22, 2021)

Barrel Racing (August 27 - 28, 2021)

Arabian Show (September 3 - 4, 2021)

Donkey and Mule Shows (September 11 - 12, 2021)

Due to COVID-19, the dates are subject to change.

In addition, health and safety protocols will be in place for humans and animals with the use of face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations.

Attendees will be required to follow all local, state, and federal government and health agencies' guidelines.

Equine exhibitors can sign up now to be notified of when entries open in mid-summer by clicking here.

For more information regarding equine shows, newsletters, updates, and resources click here.