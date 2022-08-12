‘The Shop': Unassuming Dallas Warehouse Home to High-Dollar Classic Cars

Drivers on the John Carpenter Freeway zip right past the unassuming old warehouse near Regal Row without knowing it stores hundreds of classic cars dating to the 1930s.

The big sign out front says only “The Shop.”

Almost all of the cars are high-dollar classics.

"We describe this place as a social club for gearheads,” manager Kesha Walker said. “We're essentially a vehicle storage facility that we've turned into a social club."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Shop Club also includes a restaurant and bar open to the public, an upstairs work area for members only and a secret cigar room located behind some movable bookshelves.

But it's the cars -- and even a few motorcycles -- that are the real surprise.

"Everybody's reaction is what did I walk into? Like, what is this?” Walker said.

Glenn Maxwell visited for the first time recently.

"I've driven by here a bunch of times but I never knew about it,” Maxwell said. “I work a little down the road. We came here for a social hour. It was a happy little discovery."

Commercial real estate broker Stephen Hemphill stores a number of vehicles here, including a 1969 Camaro.

"There's nothing like this that is a common theme which is cars or motorcycles and people who have a story about them,” Hemphill said.

The most expensive car is a 2020 Ford GT Heritage, made largely of carbon fiber, and valued at $1.6 million.

The oldest is a 1932 Ford.

But every car has its own history.

A 1950 El Camino was passed from a man to his daughter, and then to her son.

The shop is owned by a Seattle man who plans to open a similar facility in Houston soon.

The public can view the cars six days a week from two viewing areas.

In-depth tours are offered on weekends.