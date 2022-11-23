The Salvation Army, Dallas Cowboys Kick Off 132nd Annual Red Kettle Campaign

For the last 26 years, the Dallas Cowboys and The Salvation Army have partnered to kick off the annual Red Kettle Campaign. The partnership has raised more than $2.9 billion since the national kickoff started in 1997.

The Salvation Army's 2022 "Love Beyond" theme calls on the public to support families in their own community in need of assistance. Thanks to the generosity of the American public, the nation's largest private provider of social services will provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, rent, and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Money raised in 2021 supported direct social services for more than 25 million Americans.

Hall of Fame owner of the team Jerry Jones and Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones, along with The Salvation Army's National Commander, Kenneth Hodder joined NBC 5 to talk about the importance of the partnership and why they hope it will continue for years to come.