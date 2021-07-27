The Salvation Army ‘Beats the Heat' With Cooling Stations in North Texas

For Texans, the heat isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and The Salvation Army of North Texas says they will try to provide some relief.

The organization has partnered with Reliant in its annual "Beat the Heat" program by offering cooling stations for vulnerable residents as temperatures continue to rise across the region.

According to the North Texas nonprofit, the program will offer a hybrid model with some locations providing outdoor cooling stations, while others will offer curbside pick-up for bottled water and box fans as part of its food pantry service.

"As life is beginning to return to normal for many recovering from the pandemic, our neighbors experiencing poverty and homelessness are continuing to face new threats to their health and stability," said Major Todd Hawks, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. "As temperatures rise this summer, The Salvation Army of North Texas remains committed to serving individuals and families in need of assistance, whenever and wherever the need exists."

There will also be mobile emergency disaster feeding units with canteens to meet the need in certain communities and continues to work with Westlake Ace Hardware to increase box fans donations.

Once activated, the following service locations will be available to the public:

Arlington: 712 W. Abram Street

712 W. Abram Street Denton: 1508 E. McKinney Street

1508 E. McKinney Street Garland: 451 W. Avenue D

451 W. Avenue D Irving: 250 E. Grauwyler Road

250 E. Grauwyler Road Lewisville: 206 W. Main Street

206 W. Main Street McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway

600 Wilson Creek Parkway Oak Cliff: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard

1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard Plano: 3528 E. 14th Street

3528 E. 14th Street Pleasant Grove: 8341 Elam Road

8341 Elam Road Waxahachie: 620 Farley Street

To learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas or if you are in need of assistance, visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org.