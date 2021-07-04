The Potter's House Celebrates 25th Years of Ministry, Service

The Potter's House marked its 25th anniversary with a huge celebration Sunday and many familiar faces.

Videos of previous sermons and speakers over the past quarter-century moved church members and Bishop T.D. Jakes, who watched with his family.

Jakes started his first church in 1980 out of a storefront in Montgomery, West Virginia. The church moved and grew and Jakes later relocated to Dallas, where he founded The Potter's House in 1996.

Since then, the congregation has grown to more than 30,000 members at its Dallas location, and campuses Frisco, Fort Worth, Denver and Los Angeles.

Only a fraction of the people whose lives have been touched by The Potter's House were in attendance at the Dallas church Sunday, but many more watched online.

“We may have a 70,000 people who are watching, and we may have 8,000 people in the church,” said Frank Dyer, chief operating officer of The Potter’s House of Dallas.

Gospel legend Yolanda Adams was the guest worship artist for the anniversary celebration. Her voice filled the four walls with passion and praise.

A number of familiar faces made an appearance during the celebration.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, former first lady Michelle Obama, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and historian Henry Louis Gates Jr., offered their congratulations via video message.

“When you have notable figures and celebrities and local officials who are literally known all over the world stop and recognize The Potter’s House and Bishop T.D. Jakes and the ministry team here, it says that we’re making an impact,” The Potter's House spokeswoman Jordan Hora said.

The church has also made service a part of its mission, and counts among its outreach the MegaCARE program, which aims to provide humanitarian aid where it's needed.

Earlier this year, The Potter's House played a role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout when the Dallas campus was transformed into a vaccination hub.

“This ministry really does change lives, and I’m really grateful to be able to witness that and bring my family and be a part of all this,” Hora said.