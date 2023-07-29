‘The People's Fridge' back open after concerns of safety

An Oak Cliff bookstore has reopened its community fridge after being told to shut down by the City of Dallas earlier on July 10.

The owner of the Pan-African Connection, Akwete Tyehimba, said she was told to discontinue her food distribution efforts and to remove the cold storage, known as "The People’s Fridge," from the front of her store.

For decades, she’s been running the Pan-African Connection bookstore, which now sits at the corner of South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue. It’s a popular place for items such as books, skincare products and authentic African collectibles. It’s also known for its education programs, outreach, and food distribution. So, a recent encounter with a City of Dallas employee came as a surprise.

On its website, Code Compliance does outline guidelines and recommendations for feeding the homeless. However, Tyehimba said most people she serves are not homeless; rather, they are the working poor.

“I was hurt because I see the faces of the families that come here to pick up the food,” she said. “It hurts because we're not, we're just not serving those that need it.”

In a memo to NBC 5 last week, the city cited concerns about food safety with items being left out in the summer heat and if it was permissible with the certificate of occupancy. The city said neither the property owner nor the business was issued violations and that Code Compliance was going to look into the rules further and would let the business know its findings.

The city says the property owner and businesses were informed that they would receive a written notice of findings after Code Compliance sat with the property owner to identify and work through solutions on how any findings could be brought up to standard.

According to the City of Dallas, no findings have been issued and the fridge returns with a revised set of regulations.

To enhance food safety, the pantry will no longer accept cooked food donations, which previously included contributions from local restaurants. The regulations also stipulate that only uncut produce may be donated.

The move seeks to ensure the quality and safety of the food offered to those in need. Unopened, nonperishable goods are still accepted.

Akwete Tyehimba posted on social media Saturday that the fridge will be opening again:

"Thank PAC & Social Media Family! The Fridge & Table will start back operating Tomorrow Morning ! Here's a list of items allowed, please no cooked foods or items you wouldn't feed your family!

Drop offs are allowed 24/7.

This is a take what you need, leave what you don't situation. We don't care about your living or legal status. Grab what you need and leave some for your neighbors."

DONATION LIST:

Community Foundation

No Cooked Food Accepted

Uncut Fruits/Veggies

Rice

Dry Beans

Granola

Nuts

Cereal

Oats

Pancake Mix

Milk

Bread

Peanut Butter

Honey

For more information about the Pan African Connection, email info@paccares.com.