The Parks Mall at Arlington shut down for ammonia leak

Arlington Fire responded to a hazmat situation at The Parks Mall at Arlington on Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. a custodial worker at the mall called 911 to report feeling ill because of a strange smell.

Once hazmat teams arrived, an ammonia leak was detected from the ice rink equipment and first responders found 75lbs of ammonia gas filled the mall, according to information from the Arlington Public Information Officer.

The Parks Mall is closed while Arlington Fire handles the situation. Crews were able to stop the leak, but areas are still detecting ammonia so no one is allowed inside until Arlington Fire gives the "all clear," according to a post from Arlington Police on X.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Parks Mall is closed while @ArlingtonTxFire responds to a hazmat situation inside.



APD officers are currently blocking all entrances to the mall.



No one will be allowed in until AFD gives the all clear.



We do not have an estimate for when the mall will open. #ArlingtonTX pic.twitter.com/H3SA9TqRFT — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) November 5, 2023

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.