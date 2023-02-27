While the pandemic peak may seem like a distant memory, some remnants are still part of our lives. In fact, many of its effects will linger, in both positive and negative ways, for years to come. Such is the case with alcohol consumption which rose substantially during the pandemic, thanks to predictable factors like economic stress, uncertainty, and heightened anxiety. When it comes to alcohol use it’s easy to blur the lines between reasonable coping mechanisms and abuse or dependency during periods of stress.
Especially concerning is the way that pandemic-era alcohol consumption will affect individuals in the future: Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical school estimated that increases in drinking during the COVID crisis will result in 8,000 additional deaths from alcohol-related liver disease, 18,700 cases of liver failure, and 1,000 cases of liver cancer by 2040. A study in the journal of the American Medical Association found alcohol consumption rose 14 percent nationally—with Texas ranked No. 1 during the pandemic. Breaking the data down, it shows women’s drinking habits spiked by 41 percent. Alcohol abuse is nothing new, but it’s important to avoid the pitfalls of glazing over a serious issue.
Health dangers of drinking
As is widely known, excessive drinking poses a number of immediate dangers and health issues but there are also important long-term effects to consider. For example, any amount of alcohol consumption increases the risk of breast cancer. Excessive drinking also causes high blood pressure, acid reflux and liver disease—liver disease has seen a surge in recent years, particularly among young people and women. Additionally, overindulging in alcohol can take a toll on mental health and exacerbate issues like depression and anxiety.
Warning signs that a line has been crossed
In a culture where alcohol is synonymous with social connection and commiseration alike, it’s important to stay vigilant to signs of overconsumption, whether for yourself or a loved one.
—Drinking interferes with the ability to function through daily life, be it through blackouts and short-term memory loss or exhibiting signs of irritability and extreme mood swings. This situation can also lead to problems managing day-to-day responsibilities.
—Continuing to drink despite having experienced negative consequences from alcohol consumption.
—Frequently justifying drinking as a coping mechanism for stress or a way to relax.
—Feeling hungover when not drinking.
—Engaging in risky behavior after drinking.
—Developing an increased tolerance over time, requiring more alcohol to attain the desired intoxicating effects. For some, pouring bigger drinks becomes the norm without even realizing it. Keep in mind, a standard drink is 12 ounces of a regular beer, 4 ounces of regular wine, or 1.5 ounces of liquor.
Recognizing alcoholism
A set of questions used to determine substance abuse dependence, known as CAGE, is a commonly used screening tool for alcohol abuse. The letters stand for Cut, Annoyed, Guilty, and Eye, according to keywords from each question. If someone answers “yes” to two or more of the CAGE questions below, they should consider seeking professional medical assistance.
1. Have you ever felt you should cut down on your drinking?
2. Have people annoyed you by criticizing your drinking?
3. Have you ever felt bad or guilty about your drinking?
4. Have you ever had a drink first thing in the morning to steady your nerves or get over a hangover?
What comes next?
You now know how to recognize alcohol abuse, but what happens next? It is just as important to know how to support a loved one with an alcohol problem in order to guide them towards professional help and treatment.
Regardless of the situation and the person, you need to talk to them. This is not the time for subtlety. If you’re speaking from a place of love and genuine concern, your instinct will tell you what feels right. However, there are some things to keep in mind when initiating this conversation. For instance, try finding the best moment to broach the topic. No moment will ever be perfect to have such a difficult conversation, but if your loved one is feeling particularly anxious or stressed, they are bound to react more aggressively or disregard the gravity of the conversation.
It's also critical that you have a plan. Do some research ahead of time to identify the best treatment programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Greenhouse, for instance, offers specialized care and individualized programming.
Take the time to also learn more about the effects that alcohol abuse can have on a person—having done your homework can help your case tremendously, and may help your loved one take your concerns seriously.
Lastly, expect pushback. If this isn’t easy for you, it certainly isn’t for the person you’re worried about. Show the person you’re on their side and you care deeply about them. Avoid labels and offer solutions (this is where the research will come handy).