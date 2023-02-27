What comes next?

You now know how to recognize alcohol abuse, but what happens next? It is just as important to know how to support a loved one with an alcohol problem in order to guide them towards professional help and treatment.



Regardless of the situation and the person, you need to talk to them. This is not the time for subtlety. If you’re speaking from a place of love and genuine concern, your instinct will tell you what feels right. However, there are some things to keep in mind when initiating this conversation. For instance, try finding the best moment to broach the topic. No moment will ever be perfect to have such a difficult conversation, but if your loved one is feeling particularly anxious or stressed, they are bound to react more aggressively or disregard the gravity of the conversation.



It's also critical that you have a plan. Do some research ahead of time to identify the best treatment programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Greenhouse, for instance, offers specialized care and individualized programming.



Take the time to also learn more about the effects that alcohol abuse can have on a person—having done your homework can help your case tremendously, and may help your loved one take your concerns seriously.



Lastly, expect pushback. If this isn’t easy for you, it certainly isn’t for the person you’re worried about. Show the person you’re on their side and you care deeply about them. Avoid labels and offer solutions (this is where the research will come handy).