The Lone Star State Shines Bright This Holiday Season

The following content is created in consultation with Enchant Christmas. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC DFW’s editorial staff. To learn more about Enchant Christmas, visit EnchantChristmas.com.



Though giving gifts seems like a major part of the holiday season these days, nothing quite shows how much you care about your loved ones as spending quality time with them. But finding the perfect place to spread that holiday cheer becomes difficult when you want it to be so special.

That’s why Enchant: the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market, is the perfect holiday outing, right in nearby Arlington. With over 1,000 light sculptures and displays, north Texas’ largest outdoor Christmas tree, and an enormous ice skating pond, even Christmas is bigger in Texas.

Wander through the seven unique illuminated worlds of the main maze as you help Santa find his nine reindeer in this immersive storytelling experience. After you receive your prize for saving Christmas, head over to the winter market where you’ll find 85 artisans and vendors selling jewelry, home décor, holiday gifts, and more! Enchant’s 21 food trucks will satisfy your holiday hunger with mini doughnuts, Mediterranean cuisine, pizza, soul food, burgers, and more.

Take the kids to Enchant’s Mini Maze, and then be sure to hit up Santa Claus in his golden palace to find out if you made his nice list this year.

Whether you’re with the whole family, childhood best friends, or on a date, Enchant has something magical for all ages.

Enchant: The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Market runs through December 31. Tickets sell out fast, so buy yours here today! Tickets starts at $17.50 per ticket for a family of 4 (2 Adult tickets + 2 Child tickets). Limited VIP tickets are available for each night with all-inclusive catering from popular chef John Coleman, from the Dallas restaurant Savor. Enchant also has special offers for Seniors, Military, and First Responders and children 4 and under are Free. For information and to purchase tickets, visit EnchantChristmas.com. Parking is free.

Get ready to create memories with your loved ones that will last well beyond the holiday season!