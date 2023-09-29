‘The Journey Home,' new Sweet Tooth Hotel installation tells a story of grief

A new installation debuts on Friday at Dallas' Sweet Tooth Hotel.

The piece, "The Journey Home," was created by San Francisco artist Risa Iwasaki Culbertson.

Iwasaki Culbertson recently lost her father, and the installation shows her process through grief.

"If people need a hug, if people need a spot to cocoon, and kind of have joyful things around, then it's here for you," she said. "But it's also here if you just wanna come and have fun."

Through a forest with grass curtains with feet at its ends, you enter into a living room that envelops you. A chair of grass and flowers that represents growth, and a cozy fireplace also surround you.

"The whole feel is supposed to be that you're coming from feeling small with all this grass and all these big flowers," she said. "And then you enter the living room."

In there, Iwasaki Culbertson said, you feel normal-sized again.

Founder of Sweet Tooth Hotel, Jencey Keeton, said Risa's installation is particularly special to her because she shares the grief of losing her father as well.

"[Risa's room] is about how you process that grief, how you move forward and find your space and you find somewhere that feels like you're home again," she said.

The Sweet Tooth Hotel features various rooms with different techniques. Iwasaki Culbertson's room uses illustrations and fiber art, while other rooms use light and figures. However, each room has underlying themes.

"Each room addresses things like grief or inequality," Keeton said. "Each installation has a message from a particular artist."

Coinciding with the opening of her installation, Iwasaki Culbertson is hosting a "Drink and Draw" event on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Here, people can create art of their own with prompts given by the artist.

"Everyone has a creative spirit inside them," Keeton said.

The event will feature two new drinks that will stay for the Halloween season. The Caffeinated Horseman and Toils and Trouble.

The art exhibit celebrates the one-year anniversary of its flagship location in Dallas on Oct. 22.

"We always say that when you leave Sweet Tooth Hotel, you should be happier than when you came in," she said. "You never know what someone is going through and we want them to enjoy the space and be inspired."

You can buy tickets for the Sweet Tooth Hotel here.