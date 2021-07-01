The Humane Society of North Texas Takes Precautions After Possible Distemper Spread in Shelter

In a latest press release, The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) says they've become aware that dogs recently housed in its shelter have tested positive for distemper.

While there are no confirmed cases in the shelter, the North Texas organization is taking precautionary methods by closing all of its locations for intake of all animals, adoptions of dogs at all locations, and transport of dogs for the next two weeks.

HSNT will medically supervise and take care of the hundreds of dogs currently in its care and will be testing all dogs showing signs of upper respiratory illness for distemper.

HSNT’s cat and small animal adoptions will be open at all locations as cats, small animals and humans are not at risk for becoming ill due to the virus. HSNT’s Saxe-Forte (Fort Worth), Benbrook Waggin’ Tails, Keller Regional, and Keller Welcome Home locations will have cats, kittens and small animals available for adoption.

HSNT says they will also continue to adopt cats at the PetSmart Ridgmar, PetSmart Montgomery Plaza, PetSmart Bryant Irvin, and PetSmart Lake Worth locations. Scheduled offsite adoption events at local PetSmart and Petco stores will continue with cat, kitten and small animal adoptions only.

The Clinic will also remain open to the public as it is located in a separate building with separate staff, and has no interaction with HSNT’s shelter dogs.

"We strongly encourages the public to make sure all pets are current on required vaccinations, as they are very effective and important to protect your pet from distemper," says HSNT.

HSNT says it is especially important to ensure new pets are initially separated from existing pets in the household for approximately seven to ten days.

"Puppies should be vaccinated at 6-8 weeks and then every 2-4 weeks until 16 weeks of age. In the shelter, we begin vaccinations at 4 weeks due to it being a higher risk environment."

For more information on distemper or adoption services, please contact HSNT at: 817-332-4768