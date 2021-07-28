DallasNews.com

The Grapevine Main: A New Building So Weird You Have to See It

Dallas Morning News architecture critic Mark Lamster says that Grapevine Main, inspired by a long-demolished train station, is an architectural oddball.

By Mark Lamster - Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

A few weeks ago, when I posted an image of the building known as Grapevine Main on my Instagram feed, the replies were, well, a lot: quizzical comments, derisive comments, approving comments, emojis of all kinds.

What exactly is Grapevine Main? I’m not sure how to answer that question, but I can tell you this: It is quite easily the weirdest new building in North Texas, a $105 million train station that’s not a train station, with a historicist design that is unlike any other building, anywhere. So, yes, it is an oddity.

But you don’t have to take my word for it. “It’s a crazy project,” says John Allender, who led the design of the building for Dallas-based Architexas. “It’s bizarre. There’s nothing else like it.”

Read more about the Grapevine Main from architecture critic Mark Lamster and our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comGrapevinegrapevine main
