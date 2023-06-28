The Frontier Parkway project finally complete after a nearly $34.5-million investment

Traffic has eased up for drivers in Collin County. On Wednesday morning, leadership from the Town of Prosper, the City of Celina and Collin County celebrated the expansion of Frontier Parkway.

"It was expanded from Dallas Parkway to Preston Road along Frontier," Ryan Tubbs, Mayor of Celina said. "This stretch has a football stadium. It has a natatorium, it has a park, it has an elementary school directly off of it, as well as new retail shops that have opened in the past six months to a year with several more retail coming."

Frontier Parkway, which was previously a two-lane asphalt road, is now a four-lane concrete roadway after a nearly $34.5-million investment.

"The county was brought in to assist with coordination from design as well as to lead the project and assist financially," Tubbs said.

Drivers like Maddln Downes said they are thankful for the improvements.

"There was a lot of potholes, and it was almost like an off-roading type of experience," Maddln Downes said.

Downes lives in Prosper and often drives along Frontier Parkway. "With the railroad, it was tough. And then if you got stuck behind a big truck with all the construction, it would be a nightmare." Downes said. "It would take a while to get anywhere."

However, the new bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe or BSNF railroad tracks helps decrease delays.

"Previously, everyone would get stuck at the bridge. If a train comes through, there is a spot that the train stops in Prosper. And a lot of times there's another train unloading or loading. It would get stuck there at Frontier," Tubbs said. "BNSF was a great partner in the project in allowing and coordinating with both cities for the overpass to be able to go over the train."

The overpass will also help first responders reduce their response times to emergencies.

"They really only have three access points to make it over the railway and one of them could potentially be blocked at all the times. So, they had to go around 380," Tubbs said. "For our first responders, it's critically important because every second matters. And it allows them either ease of access to get over that railway without having to stop or find an alternate route. Now they can consistently know that they're able to travel over Frontier."

The east-to-west connector, which is estimated to see 30,000 vehicles a day, has room for growth.

"Ultimately, it can be improved to six lanes in the future. It was designed that way. It's a major regional thoroughfare for us," Tubbs said.

A plan that according to the municipalities and county will accommodate the projected population growth in Celina and Prosper.