Fort Worth police are using humor to attract new officers to join the department.

Their latest recruitment video, which is more akin to a used car dealership advertisement, shows Officer Big B detailing the various opportunities available at the Fort Worth Police Department.

The video begins as Officer Big B explains the various vehicles available at the department, from patrol vehicles and Ford Explorers to Chevrolet Tahoes and Ford F150 Responders.

For applicants who feel that they don't have "squat," the Fort Worth Police Department says they have a fix for that: SWAT. Officer Big B shows off an armored vehicle, explaining that it "takes a licking and keeps on ticking."

Fort Worth Police Department

Next, for applicants who would like a little more "horse power," the Fort Worth Police Department offers the Mounted Unit, which consist of American Quarter Horses and perhaps some Thoroughbreds.

Officer Big B goes on to explain that the department has a variety of motorcycle options available, and for applicants who are more eco-conscious, the department has bicycles.

Finally, Officer Big B explains that the department has an "amazing lateral program," for applicants who are not brand new to the job, saying "we take trade-ins" in a deep, ominous voice.

Fort Worth Police Department

The video concludes as Officer Big B stands in front of an orange sports car with the words "Fort Worth Police" emblazoned on the side. Another officer stands beside him, waving his arms in the air and mimicking a car dealership air dancer.

To apply to the Fort Worth Police Department, call 817-392-5591 or email recruiting@fortworthtexas.gov.