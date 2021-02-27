The Eagle Radio Host Russ Martin Dies at 60: Frisco Police

Russ Martin, a radio host on 97.1 The Eagle, was found dead in his home early Saturday morning, according to Frisco police.

A friend of Martin's went to check on him at his home in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue and found him unresponsive, police said.

Police responded at about 12:30 a.m. and Martin, 60, was pronounced dead at the home. His cause of death has not been determined, but police said no foul play is suspected.

During a 1 p.m. broadcast on The Eagle, several members of the show paused the programming to announce Martin's death and remember their friend.

"Our friend — our mentor — is gone," one person said.

Through emotional tributes, the group remembered Martin's life — the good moments and his struggles — and the emotions they went through after learning of his death.

They said they plan to find a way to hold a proper tribute for Martin, who hosted The Russ Martin Show on 97.1.

A post on The Eagle's Facebook page and website asked for fans to share their favorite memory of Martin.

Martin was taken off the air in 2008 when his old station, Live 105.3, switched to sports talk. He had been with the station since 2000. He returned to radio on KEGL 97.1 in 2010.

The Russ Martin Show Listeners Foundation, which supports the families of Dallas-Fort Worth police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty, has been around since 2002 and has given more than $500,000 to the families of fallen Dallas-Fort Worth first responders.

Anyone with information about Martin's death may call Frisco police at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips may be made by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or through the Frisco PD app.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.