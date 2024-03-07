The DEC: State of Entrepreneurship

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to partner with The DEC in their upcoming, The State of Entrepreneurship, which is not just an event; it's Dallas' Superbowl of Entrepreneurship! This annual gathering brings together innovators and dynamic leaders to celebrate the city's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. It's a time to recognize the people, places, and passions that make the North Texas startup scene thrive.

The entire community turns out to applaud the launches, financings, ventures and overall victories of the entrepreneurial community from the past year. DEC invites the community to register and attend in person this March 7 at the Vouv Meeting & Event Space in Addison, TX.

Alicia Barrera, a reporter for NBC 5 and Telemundo, will be the master of ceremonies who perfectly captures the essence of this event.

The DEC is committed to highlighting our innovators, which is why the State of Entrepreneurship is more than an event: it's a celebration of creativity, resilience, and innovation. It showcases the best that Dallas-Fort Worth has to offer in entrepreneurship and serves as a reminder that, with determination and drive, anything is possible in this thriving hub of startups.

It highlights the energy and enthusiasm of entrepreneurs from all walks of life who come together to share their stories and inspire others. This annual gathering brings together innovators and dynamic leaders to celebrate the city's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. See you there!

For more information on how to attend visit HERE.