Dallas Police Department

The Dallas Police Department is Hiring, Here's How to Apply

NBC 5 News

If you've always wanted to be a police officer, now is your chance. The Dallas Police Department is looking for a few new officers.

The department is hosting a four-day hiring event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters at 1400 Botham Jean Boulevard. The event runs through Sunday, June 12.

The starting pay is a little more than $64,000.

Minimum qualifications include 45 semester hours of college credit or a valid Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) license or 36 months of full-time certified law enforcement experience or a minimum of 36 months of active service in the U.S. Armed Forces - with an honorable discharge.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer trainee can email a recruiter for details DPDrecruiting@dallascityhall.com

