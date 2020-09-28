DallasNews.com

‘The Dallas Morning News' Launches Education Lab to Deepen Coverage of Schools and Explore Solutions to Persistent Challenges

By Eva-Marie Ayala - The Dallas Morning News

Rarely has there been a more critical time to provide in-depth coverage of our schools.

A global health crisis and social justice movement have brought the deep inequities and challenges that have long plagued education to the forefront of community conversations.

Finding solutions to those issues that help lead to better outcomes for all children is critical to the future of North Texas.

That’s why The Dallas Morning News is launching the new Education Lab, a community-funded journalism initiative aimed at not only expanding coverage of the most pressing issues in education but also deepening the conversations with students, parents and educators.

