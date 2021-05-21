The Dallas County Sheriff's Department Receives Certificate of Compliance From State Jail Commission

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department has been given a certificate of compliance from the state jail commission.

The Texas State Jail Commission regulates county jails throughout the state and conducts an unannounced inspections at least once a year.

On Feb. 8, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards conducted their unannounced inspection of the Dallas County Jail.

After a week-long inspection, the jail was deemed deficient in three areas. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department was directed to address, correct, and report to the commission about the status of those issues for 90 days.

On May 7, a second inspection was conducted to follow up in the areas that were deemed deficient during the original inspection. All issues were found to be corrected, and a certificate of compliance was issued from the state jail commission.

"We will continue to work with the state jail commission to provide exceptional services to the communities we serve," Sheriff Marian Brown said. "Accountability remains a priority for the Dallas Sheriff's Department."