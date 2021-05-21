Dallas

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department Receives Certificate of Compliance From State Jail Commission

NBC 5 News

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department has been given a certificate of compliance from the state jail commission.

The Texas State Jail Commission regulates county jails throughout the state and conducts an unannounced inspections at least once a year.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Feb. 8, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards conducted their unannounced inspection of the Dallas County Jail.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 51 mins ago

Fort Worth Sales Tax Collections Up, Signals Economic Recovery In Progress

Irving ISD 54 mins ago

Sick Student Denied Access to School Nurse Later Tests Positive for COVID-19

After a week-long inspection, the jail was deemed deficient in three areas. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department was directed to address, correct, and report to the commission about the status of those issues for 90 days.

On May 7, a second inspection was conducted to follow up in the areas that were deemed deficient during the original inspection. All issues were found to be corrected, and a certificate of compliance was issued from the state jail commission.

"We will continue to work with the state jail commission to provide exceptional services to the communities we serve," Sheriff Marian Brown said. "Accountability remains a priority for the Dallas Sheriff's Department."

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas County JailDallas County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us