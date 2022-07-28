The City of Gunter Says Residents Will Be Without Water by Thursday Morning

The City of Gunter says the city will be without water by Thursday morning and asks residents to severely restrict water usage.

The city issued an emergency notification to all City of Gunter water customers that said in part, "due to excessive water consumption, the city's water storage tanks are unable to refill."

Residents are asked to stop any non-essential water usage until further notice, which means no outdoor watering and not using dishwashers and washing machines. Residents have also been asked to restrict the use of showers and sinks.

The water emergency notification says Gunter Public Works is working to resolve issues.

On Wednesday, the city said notified residents of water restrictions because two of the city's three water wells had failed after running continuously because of the extreme heat and water demand.

City Manager Rick Chaffin called the failure of the wells "disappointing, frustrating and frankly, embarrassing" as he called for residents to restrict water usage while crews worked 24-7 to get both wells fully functional.

Chaffin said the city can no longer rely on wells as a reliable water source, especially with the Grayson County town's growth. Chaffin said a proposal for a long-term solution for a reliable source of water would be presented to the City Council soon.