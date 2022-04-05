City of Dallas

City of Dallas to Host Hiring Event with Over 200 Openings

Officials say the job fair will feature opportunities for all skill sets and backgrounds

By Brandi Smith

Dallas Texas skyline at sunset of modern skyscrapers in downtown Dallas city across expressway
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Looking for a job? On Thursday, April 7, The City of Dallas is hosting one of its largest hiring events.

In response to the decline in jobs due to the pandemic, the City of Dallas created the job fair to give local Texans the opportunity to meet with over 200 jobs of all levels and skills.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dallas Convention Center located at 650 South Griffin where free parking will be available for those who attend.

The City recommends that attendees come prepared to be interviewed and if eligible, to even be hired on the spot.

Though it is encouraged to pre-register, walk-ins are welcome.

To see a full listing of all positions available in the City of Dallas, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/dallas.

