The building that once housed the Lizard Lounge and its Sunday alter ego 'The Church' sits boarded up, under chain and padlock at 2424 Swiss Avenue in Dallas. For two North Texas filmmakers, the memories remain.

"The genesis for this documentary was Austin coming up to me and saying someone needs to make a film about this," Timothy Stevens said.

Stevens directed a new documentary called 'Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church'. Austin Hayes produced the film. Both were regulars at the pioneering Deep Ellum goth club.

"It was more a church than I think most churches are," Steven said, referring to the welcoming community. "This community, this building was part of the reason why I moved to the Dallas area," Hayes said.

The documentary profiles the DJs, bands, and people who made The Church so special to the people who went there.

"Punks, new-wavers, and goths," the film says. "Everybody was their super-selves!"

"And when they came here, no questions asked. If anything, you were immediately embraced," Stevens said. "They were very nice times. It was, ah, it was a home," Hayes said.

In 2020 the Lizard Lounge/The Church closed. The pandemic was the final nail in the proverbial coffin.

"The bells of fate, whatever you want to call it, were tolling years before COVID," Stevens said. "For this area, this building, but for Deep Ellum generally."

New construction and higher rents in the area have edged out some older businesses and clubs.

"You had world-renowned DJs who remember this particular club," Hayes said. "Moby, MOBY played 2 sold-out shows here in '94 and almost, like, blew the roof off the building!"

It's all in the documentary that will debut at the Dallas International Film Festival on April 28 at 10:00 p.m. at the Violet Crown-Auditorium 5.

"We realized this was more than a club," Stevens said. "I want them to know there is a place for you. That's what I hope they get from this movie," Hayes said.