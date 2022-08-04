The Best Little Bookstores in Texas, According to Yelp

Texas has a variety of great bookstores, and some are located here in North Texas.

Several local bookstores made the Top 25 list, including Recycled Books Records and CDs in Denton (No. 2) and Fort Worth’s Monkey and Dog Books (No. 3). The top sport went to Recycled Reads in Austin.

In all, North Texas had seven bookstores on the list.

YELP'S LIST OF THE TOP LOCAL BOOKSTORES IN TEXAS:

