The Best Little Bookstores in Texas, According to Yelp

Yelp recognizes the most beloved and best-reviewed bookstores in Texas

By Ahraya Burns

Texas has a variety of great bookstores, and some are located here in North Texas.

Several local bookstores made the Top 25 list, including Recycled Books Records and CDs in Denton (No. 2) and Fort Worth’s Monkey and Dog Books (No. 3). The top sport went to Recycled Reads in Austin.

In all, North Texas had seven bookstores on the list.

YELP'S LIST OF THE TOP LOCAL BOOKSTORES IN TEXAS:

  1. Recycled Reads (Austin)
  2. Recycled Books Records CDs (Denton, TX)
  3. Monkey & Dog Books (Fort Worth, TX)
  4. Kaboom Books (Houston, TX)
  5. Becker's Books (Houston, TX)
  6. BookPeople (Austin, TX)
  7. Literarity Book Shop (El Paso, TX)
  8. Book Woman (Austin, TX)
  9. Malvern Books (Austin, TX)
  10. Brazos Bookstore (Houston, TX)
  11. Blue Willow Bookshop (Houston, TX)
  12. Leaves Book and Tea Shop (Fort Worth, TX)
  13. Brave Books (El Paso, TX)
  14. Lark & Owl Booksellers (Georgetown, TX)
  15. The Wild Detectives (Dallas, TX)
  16. Lucky Dog Books (Dallas, TX)
  17. Deep Vellum Books (Dallas, TX)
  18. The Book Nook Brenham (Brenham, TX)
  19. Front Street Books (Alpine, TX)
  20. South Congress Books (Austin, TX)
  21. The Twig Book Shop (San Antonio, TX)
  22. Interabang Books (Dallas, TX)
  23. Golden's Book Exchange (Waco, TX)
  24. Nine Lives Books (San Antonio, TX)
  25. Black Pearl Books (Austin, TX)

