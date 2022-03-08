fort worth public library

The Bee is Back! Fort Worth Public Library Hosts Adult Spelling Bee

Winners of the bee will advance to the next round to compete against other local public libraries

Get your dictionaries ready for some serious F-U-N.

The Fort Worth Public Library announced it's hosting an Adult Spelling Bee Sunday, March 20, at the Southwest Regional Library from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Spellers everywhere aged 16 and up can participate in the event located at 4001 Library Lane.

Participants will be split up into teams of two in which they will write their answers on dry-erase boards, and display them when it's time to reveal their guesses.

The winning teams will compete in the next round at the regional Adult Spelling Bee in May against teams from other local public libraries.

To learn what the buzz is about and to see the spellers in action visit: https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/library/events/adult-spelling-bee.

