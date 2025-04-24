‘Thaw the Cold Cases' Walk unites Fort Worth families seeking answers

Dozens of people impacted by cold cases gathered in Fort Worth over the weekend to remember their loved ones and keep their unsolved cases in the spotlight.

With signs reading "Still Missing, Still Loved" and T-shirts bearing the faces of those gone too soon, families and advocates took to the streets for the annual “Thaw the Cold Cases Walk.”

The participants all came with different stories:

Janice Webster was there for her sister, Cheryl Springfield, who was murdered early Christmas Day in 1980.

Tracy White walked for her sister, who has been missing for 30 years.

Scotti Choice joined the event in memory of her mother, who was murdered in 2005 in Fort Worth’s Woodhaven area.

Despite the varied stories, the group was united by a common cause.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to the fact that they have over a thousand cases,” said Sandy Harkcom, whose 9-year-old niece is missing. “They’re real limited on their funding and on their manpower.”

The walk was organized by the Fort Worth Police Department Cold Case Support Group, a nonprofit formed to support families dealing with unresolved losses and to raise funds for the city's Cold Case Unit.

David Ward, whose mother was killed, said the event brought him both hope and community.

“It’s really changed the game. Not only do I have hope that my mom’s case might be solved, I am now a part of a community of like-minded people and people who understand how I feel,” Ward said.

Participants hope the walk not only honors their loved ones but also helps secure more resources to reopen and investigate long-stalled cases.

“We’re trying to get them more funding, so they can get more people in there to get these cases solved,” Harkcom added.

In a gathering marked by grief, there was also resilience and hope that answers may still come.

“If I can help anybody to get their case solved, then I know my mom would be proud of that,” Ward said. “So that’s why I’m here.”

Anyone with information about a Fort Worth cold case is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at coldcase@fortworthpd.com.