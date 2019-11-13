Thanksgiving Travel Rush Likely to Shatter Records

Record crowds at airports anticipated over Thanksgiving holiday period

By Associated Press

Record throngs of travelers are expected to jam into airports over the Thanksgiving break and airlines are adding hundreds of flights a day in response.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it expects to screen more than 26.8 million passengers between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, a 4% increase over last year.

The busiest days figure to be the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day. The lightest day? That's expected to be the holiday itself.

TSA says it will offer overtime to screeners to keep checkpoints adequately staffed.

