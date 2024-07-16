‘Thanks-Giving Square' in Downtown Dallas is a place to find common ground; An open space that promotes unity

Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, there's a renewed urgency to call for unity and cool down the political rhetoric in the country.

In downtown Dallas, nestled below skyscrapers on Pacific Ave. is a space designed to bridge gaps, and focus on gratitude and reflection; it's called Thanks-Giving Square.

"Our mission is to come together on common ground and move together on higher ground," said Kyle Ogden, president and CEO of the Thanks-Giving Foundation, which oversees Thanks-Giving Square.

"It was built right in the aftermath of the Kennedy assassination as a way for the city to come together and show the rest of the world that there was something in Dallas beyond just being what that unfortunate reputation was at the time," explained Ogden.

Thanks-Giving Square, located at 1627 Pacific Ave, is a sunken garden below the city streets. There's a large fountain called "The Great Fountain" and the flowing water helps block out the city sounds. The atmosphere is filled with peace and tranquility. Other than looking up, one would forget they're downtown.

The inter-faith Chapel is also a focal feature of Thanks-Giving Square which was designed by Philip Johnson. Inside, the ceiling is lined with a spiraling pattern of stained glass which is also known as the "Glory Window."

There's a wall called 'Statements of Gratitude' where people can leave notes of gratitude. On Monday there were several pieces of paper with hand written notes of gratitude for former President Trump's safety following the assassination attempt.

"I'm thankful that Trump didn't get assassinated," cried Judy Fane, a Dallas native.

Fane, who grew up spending time at Thanks-Giving Square, brought her childhood friend visiting from Alabama to the serene space.

"This was one of the important places she wanted to take me first," said Jamie Benjamin who is visiting from Alabama. She too left a note on the gratitude wall grateful the former president and presidential candidate was safe.

The friends chatted about the state of the country and the need to find 'common ground.'

“Even if it's something as simple as food we need things in common," said Fane. "There's almost 8 billion people on this planet, so anything we can find in common to bring us together rather than divide us is so important."

She became emotional when asked about how she felt. A simple question that is sometimes overlooked, especially during a time that is stressful for many in the United States.

"People don't often come up to you and ask you how you feel about what's going on in the world and it's a little overwhelming because I love my fellow Americans, I love my friends and family. I love the great state of Texas. I just wish the best for all of us, really," expressed a tearful Fane.

"I think we should all love each other and share each other's opinion, we don't have to always agree upon it, we can conversate and talk it out," said Benjamin.

Ogden, who witnessed the two visitors talk and express their thoughts said, “It really is rewarding to see somebody really understand what the potential of this place is and what it represents and opportunity to come here and be reflective and be in contemplation of the things that we’re grateful for.”

Thanks-Giving Square hosts inter-faith events, programming and lectures geared towards understanding and appreciating the diversity in the community.

"We need to appreciate our differences of opinion rather than fight over it, clearly we need to find common ground where we can, but differences is not the bad word we think it is. If we all thought and looked exactly alike, this would be a boring place," said Ogden.